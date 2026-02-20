Sprinklr Stock Down 40% in a Year as One Fund Sells Nearly $3 Million Worth of Shares

Key Points

Battery Management sold 374,479 shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.85 million (based on quarterly average prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $2.75 million, reflecting both trading and share price changes.

The post-trade stake was 2,396,334 shares valued at $18.64 million.

On February 17, 2026, Battery Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 374,479 shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), an estimated $2.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Battery Management Corp. sold 374,479 shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was approximately $2.85 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund’s quarter-end position in Sprinklr decreased in value by $2.75 million, a figure that captures both the impact of the share sale and any price movement during the quarter.

What else to know

The reduction leaves Sprinklr at 2.99% of Battery Management Corp.'s 13F AUM, down from 4.1% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TTAN: $351.44 million (56.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KDK: $124.01 million (19.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:BRZE: $111.95 million (18.0% of AUM) NYSE:CXM: $18.64 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:CSBR: $16.73 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Sprinklr shares were priced at $5.57, representing a 40.0% decline over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500 by 49.89 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $5.57 Market capitalization $1.41 billion Revenue (TTM) $796.39 million Net income (TTM) $121.61 million

Company snapshot

Sprinklr provides a unified customer experience management platform, offering products for customer research, care, marketing, advertising, and social engagement across digital and traditional channels.

The company generates revenue primarily through cloud-based software subscriptions and related professional services, supporting enterprise clients in managing and analyzing customer interactions at scale.

Sprinklr targets large global brands and enterprises seeking integrated solutions for customer engagement, marketing optimization, and analytics.

Sprinklr operates at scale, positioning itself as a leading provider of enterprise customer experience software. The company's strategy centers on delivering a unified platform that connects and analyzes customer interactions across multiple channels, supporting digital transformation for large organizations. Its competitive edge lies in the breadth of its product suite and the ability to serve complex, global clients with integrated, data-driven solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Capital discipline matters most when growth stories cool off, and that seems to be the backdrop here. In its latest earnings release, Sprinklr posted third quarter revenue of $219.1 million, up 9% year over year, with subscription revenue climbing 5% to $190.3 million. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 15%, and the company generated $15.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter. On paper, that looks like a business tightening operations and preserving cash, with $480.3 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet.



But markets tend to reward acceleration, not stabilization. Remaining performance obligations declined 5% year over year, and the stock has fallen 40% over the past 12 months to $5.57, badly trailing the S&P 500.



Against a portfolio dominated by high conviction names like TTAN at 56% of assets and KDK and BRZE near 20% and 18%, respectively, Sprinklr was already a smaller position. And after the trim, it represents about 3% of assets. That doesn’t signal abandonment by any means, but it does signal that reallocating was presumed to be worth the opportunity cost.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Braze. The Motley Fool recommends ServiceTitan. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

