Sprinklr Stock Down 33% as One Insider Sells Off $190,000 in Shares. Here's What Investors Should Know

Key Points

The chief marketing officer of Sprinklr sold 32,500 shares directly for $190,000 on March 16, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $5.85 per share.

No indirect or derivative participation; the sale involved only directly held Common Stock.

Arun retains 485,378 shares of Class A common stock directly.

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Arun Pattabhiraman, the chief marketing officer of Sprinklr, reported the direct sale of 32,500 shares of Common Stock on March 16, 2026, for a transaction value of approximately $190,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 32,500 Transaction value $190,125.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 485,378 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.79 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.85); post-transaction value based on March 16, 2026 market close ($5.74).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Arun's historical sales activity at Sprinklr?

The 32,500-share sale is nearly double Arun's recent median sell size of 16,664 shares (from April 2024 to March 2026), and higher than the 3.07% median proportion of holdings typically sold per transaction, indicating this event drew more heavily on remaining capacity after prior reductions.

The 32,500-share sale is nearly double Arun's recent median sell size of 16,664 shares (from April 2024 to March 2026), and higher than the 3.07% median proportion of holdings typically sold per transaction, indicating this event drew more heavily on remaining capacity after prior reductions. What is the impact of this sale on Arun's ownership position at the company?

After the transaction, Arun's holdings decreased from 517,878 to 485,378 shares, representing a 6.28% reduction in direct Class A common stock ownership; no indirect or derivative shares remain, and the post-trade value of the position is approximately $2.79 million as of March 16, 2026.

After the transaction, Arun's holdings decreased from 517,878 to 485,378 shares, representing a 6.28% reduction in direct Class A common stock ownership; no indirect or derivative shares remain, and the post-trade value of the position is approximately $2.79 million as of March 16, 2026. Did the transaction occur during a period of unusual price movement or market volatility for Sprinklr?

On March 16, 2026, shares were priced at $5.83 at the open and $5.74 at the close, with the stock down 33.6% over the past year, but there is no evidence in the filing that the timing was driven by short-term price action.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $857.20 million Net income (TTM) $22.91 million Price (as of market close 3/16/26) $5.85 1-year price change -33.60%

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using March 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sprinklr provides a unified customer experience management platform, including solutions for research, care, marketing, advertising, and social engagement across digital and traditional channels.

The company generates revenue primarily through cloud-based software subscriptions and related professional services.

Its core customers are large enterprises and global brands seeking to manage customer interactions and insights at scale.

Sprinklr, Inc. operates at scale with a global client base and an integrated software suite designed for enterprise customer experience management. The company leverages a cloud-native platform to analyze and unify customer touchpoints across diverse digital channels. Its focus on actionable insights and workflow automation provides a competitive edge for organizations aiming to optimize customer engagement and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a mechanical, tax-driven transaction rather than a signal of weakening conviction. As the Form 4 indicates, the shares were sold to cover withholding obligations tied to vesting, so, in other words, the move is tied to compensation structure and isn’t a discretionary decision on valuation. That’s an important distinction, especially in a stock that has struggled.



At Sprinklr, fundamentals show a business still progressing, even as sentiment remains weak. The company generated about $857 million in fiscal 2026 revenue, up roughly 8% year over year, with subscription revenue continuing to drive the majority of growth. Profitability is also improving, with operating income rising to about $40 million (from $24 million a year prior) and non-GAAP operating margins expanding to around 17%. Importantly, Sprinklr produced strong cash flow and ended the year with more than $500 million in cash and marketable securities, giving it flexibility to invest and return capital, including a newly authorized $200 million buyback.



Ultimately, the tension is clear, and although operational execution seems to be stabilizing, the stock is still down sharply over the past year. Long-term investors should stay focused on the execution, however, and not insider sales like this one.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.