Sprinklr. Inc Director Sprinkles Some Additional Shares in Her Portfolio

Key Points

A director at Sprinklr. Inc exercised multiple options on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 157,389 gaining nearly 65k shares, while selling some of it.

Sprinklr's stock is nearing the five-year mark since it has been on the stock market, but share prices have fallen about 55% since the IPO.

Yvette Kanouff, Director at Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM), executed a direct sale of 157,389 shares totaling approximately $1.2 million on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, 2025, following the conversion of Class B shares as detailed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 157,389 Transaction value ~$1.23 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 239,928 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($7.84); post-transaction value based on Dec. 9, 2025 market close ($8.03).

Key questions

What was the mechanism behind this insider sale?

The transaction was triggered by the conversion of Class B Common Stock to Class A Common Stock, followed by a direct open-market sale with no indirect accounts or trusts involved.

This sale reduced Kanouff’s direct holdings by 39.61%, leaving her with 239,928 shares, which now represent 0.0950% of Sprinklr’s outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.79 billion Revenue (TTM) $839.15 million Net income (TTM) $112.63 million 1-year performance (as of market close Jan. 13, 2026 -12.23%

Company snapshot

Sprinklr is an enterprise cloud software company that provides software subscriptions and related professional services, supporting enterprise clients in managing customer interactions and marketing campaigns at scale.

Its top solutions include its customer experience management platform, as well as marketing and sales tools that aim to help enable clients to analyze and act on customer data across digital and traditional channels.

What this transaction means for investors

While Kanouff did sell shares through the mentioned transactions, her total holdings actually increased after both sales. When she exercised the options for Class B shares, which are primarily reserved for insiders, they were automatically converted into Class A shares. And when she acquired the new shares, she only sold a partial amount of them, leaving her with 142,611 new shares after the transactions.

Kanouff's filing was the last voluntary transaction of 2025. There were five other insider transactions after hers, but they were all required sales to cover tax withholding obligations tied to the vesting of restricted stock units.

Sprinklr's stock closed 2025 with a second consecutive year of price decline. Share prices fell 9% in 2025, and have already fallen another 6.8% as of Jan. 13. The cloud company had its Q3 2026 earnings report on Dec. 3, and net income fell 77% from the previous quarter to 2.9 million, and is on pace to have a lower net income than FY 2025. The firm has made executive leadership changes, but it remains to be seen how that will drive performance, as most of Wall Street is currently neutral on the stock.

Glossary

Insider sale: When a company executive, director, or major shareholder sells shares of their own company.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect holdings: Shares owned via another entity, such as a trust or partnership, rather than held personally.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, available to all investors, not through private transactions.

Class A/Common Stock: A type of company share, usually with standard voting rights and tradable on public markets.

Class B shares: A separate class of company shares, often with different voting rights or restrictions compared to Class A.

Derivative conversion: The process of changing one class of security (like Class B shares) into another (like Class A shares).

Weighted average price: The average price at which shares are sold or bought, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Form 4: An SEC filing used to report insider transactions in a company’s securities.

Customer experience management platform: Software that helps businesses track, analyze, and improve interactions with customers across multiple channels.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



