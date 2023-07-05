Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Price Target Increased by 13.56% to 17.09

The average one-year price target for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) has been revised to 17.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.56% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.63% from the latest reported closing price of 13.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprinklr Inc. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.56%, an increase of 30.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 90,496K shares. The put/call ratio of CXM is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Battery Management holds 23,137K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

H&F Corporate Investors IX holds 10,862K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadian Capital Management holds 7,674K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 33.69% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 3,599K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

12 West Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,983K shares, representing a decrease of 99.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 32.40% over the last quarter.

Sprinklr Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprinklr is the unified platform for all customer-facing functions. Sprinklr calls it unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM). The company helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel, at a once impossible scale. Headquartered in New York City with over 2,400 employees globally, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

