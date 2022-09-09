Markets
Sprinklr Gains On Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) shares are up more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported narrower loss for the second quarter on revenue growth of 27 percent from the prior year.

The company reported second-quarter loss of $23.93 million or $0.09 per share, compared to loss of $32.35 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $150.63 million, from $118.69 a year ago.

currently, shares are at $12.28, up 6.23 percent from the previous close of $11.56 on a volume of 440,264. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.41-$20.29 on average volume of 504,003.

RTTNews

