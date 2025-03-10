SPRINKLR Earnings Preview: Recent $CXM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPRINKLR ($CXM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $202,584,870 and earnings of $0.07 per share.

SPRINKLR Insider Trading Activity

SPRINKLR insiders have traded $CXM stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROGER H LEE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 269,884 shares for an estimated $2,009,691 .

. MANISH SARIN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 55,606 shares for an estimated $477,202 .

. DIANE ADAMS (CHIEF CULTURE & TALENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,560 shares for an estimated $322,252 .

. RAGY THOMAS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,336 shares for an estimated $293,775 .

. ARUN PATTABHIRAMAN (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,167 shares for an estimated $215,978 .

. SCOTT MICHAEL HARVEY (CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,503 shares for an estimated $163,995 .

. JACOB SCOTT (GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,486 shares for an estimated $64,433.

SPRINKLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of SPRINKLR stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

