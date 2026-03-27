Sprinklr (CXM) Price Target Decreased by 18.07% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is a decrease of 18.07% from the prior estimate of $10.58 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.47% from the latest reported closing price of $5.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprinklr. This is an decrease of 161 owner(s) or 34.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXM is 0.16%, an increase of 42.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 142,820K shares. The put/call ratio of CXM is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors IX holds 10,862K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 5,745K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 5,670K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 5,590K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,682K shares , representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 30.26% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 4,531K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 99.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXM by 4,219.96% over the last quarter.

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