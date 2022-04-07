Markets
Sprinklr Climbs On Revenue Projection Above Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) shares are up more than 16 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported growth in fiscal 2022 revenues and projected first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects total revenues in the range of $140-$142 million. Analysts are looking for revenue of $135.94 -$139.33 million. For fiscal 2022, the company reported an increase in revenue to $492.4 million, from $386.9 million.

Currently, shares are at $13.25, up 16.33 percent from the previous close of $11.39 on a volume of 802,803. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.62-$26.50 on average volume of 877,339.

