Sprinklr Climbs 18% As Q3 Revenue Soars; Q4 Revenue Guidance Better Than Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of enterprise software company Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) are rising more than 18% in the morning trade on Friday after reporting 32% growth in revenue to $127.06 million in the third quarter. Further, the company's fourth-quarter revenue outlook comes in better than the Street view.

Sprinklr reported net loss of $29.23 million or $0.11 per share in the quarter compared with net loss of $18.97 million or $0.21 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss per share was $0.06, that beat the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters of $0.09 loss per share.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, revenue is expected between $129 million and $131 million. Analysts' view stands at $128.33 million.

The company sees adjusted loss per share in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $0.08 - $0.09. The consensus estimate is for $0.09 loss per share.

CXM, currently at $16.01, has been trading in the range of $12.12- $26.50 in the last one year.

