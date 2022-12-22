Sprinkling of Economic Data Scheduled for Last Week of the Year

The last week of 2022 is quiet in terms of earnings, with only Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) scheduled to report. Investors will still have something to sift through every day during the holiday-shortened week, however, as economic data will be evenly distributed throughout the week.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 26, the market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

Tuesday, Dec. 27 will bring the goods trade balance, retail inventories, and the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index.

Pending home sales data is on tap Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are the only items scheduled on on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The last trading day of the year, Friday, Dec. 30, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out.

