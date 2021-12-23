Sprinkling of Data Scheduled for Last Week of the Year

The week between Christmas and New Years is looking fairly sparse in terms of economic data. Plus, there won't be any more corporate earnings reports until January 4. Still, there is the regularly scheduled jobless claims data, as well as a handful of other figures for investors to sift through.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 27, there is no economic data scheduled.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 will feature the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Goods Trades Balance, retail inventories, and the pending home sales index are due out.

The usual initial and continuing weekly jobless claims are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 30, along with the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).

New Years Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, there is no economic data to report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.