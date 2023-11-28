SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.35, changing hands as high as $26.87 per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 27.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWTX's low point in its 52 week range is $18 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.36.

