SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 62.40

The average one-year price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SWTX) has been revised to 62.40 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 55.08 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.04% from the latest reported closing price of 49.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in SpringWorks Therapeutics. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWTX is 0.21%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 78,855K shares. The put/call ratio of SWTX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 4,064K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,546K shares, representing an increase of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,422K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,219K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,969K shares, representing a decrease of 23.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 20.40% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,069K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 24.84% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,025K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 57.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 94.69% over the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks' strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with industry leaders to expand its portfolio.

