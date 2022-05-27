Markets
SpringWorks Therapeutics Slide Continues

(RTTNews) - SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) shares are sliding more than 49 percent, continuing a decline over the last several days. The company reported announced initial clinical data from the Phase 1/2 study evaluating nirogacestat, in combination with BLENREP or belantamab mafodotin-blmf, GSK plc's (GSK) antibody drug conjugate targeting B-cell maturation agent in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Currently, shares are at $14.29, down 53.65 percent from the previous close of $30.83 on a volume of $2,668,050. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $13.60-$89.75 on average volume of 599,100.

