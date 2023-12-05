News & Insights

SpringWorks Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of 9.48 Mln Shares At $29/share

December 05, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX), Tuesday announced pricing of public offering of 9,482,758 shares at $29 per share, to raise approx. $275 million.

The offering is expected to close on December 7.

Additionally, it has also announced a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 1,422,413 shares.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Cowen and Company LLC and Guggenheim Securities, LLC act as joint book runners for this offering.

On Monday, SpringWorks' stock closed at $31.66, down by 0.75 percent or 24 cents.

