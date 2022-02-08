SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 3.4% this week, taking one-year losses to 43%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 43%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 4.5%. SpringWorks Therapeutics hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days.

After losing 3.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Given that SpringWorks Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SWTX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

While SpringWorks Therapeutics shareholders are down 43% for the year, the market itself is up 4.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 28%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SpringWorks Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

