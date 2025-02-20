SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $SWTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS ($SWTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.04 per share, missing estimates of -$0.68 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $61,550,000, beating estimates of $60,299,513 by $1,250,487.

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $SWTX stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LYNCH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 175,400 shares for an estimated $9,554,351 .

. SAQIB ISLAM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,672 shares for an estimated $7,213,116 .

. BADREDDIN EDRIS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $3,246,085 .

. DANIEL PICHL (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,750 shares for an estimated $1,617,329 .

. JULIE HAMBLETON sold 13,774 shares for an estimated $730,206

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SWTX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SWTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/29.

