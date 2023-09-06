SpringWorks Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SWTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.24, changing hands as low as $26.95 per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWTX's low point in its 52 week range is $21.04 per share, with $34.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.05.
