SpringWorks Therapeutics announces data on mirdametinib

November 11, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) announced that three abstracts from the pivotal Phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in adults and children with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, NF1-PN, will be presented in oral and poster sessions at the 29th Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, SNP, being held November 21-24, 2024. Title: Pivotal, phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib in children and adults with neurofibromatosis type-1 associated plexiform neurofibroma : Patients achieved deep response regardless of age, sex, target PN volume, tumor location, or progression status at baseline. Title: Health-related quality-of-life in adults and children with neurofibromatosis type-1 associated plexiform neurofibroma : Clinically meaningful improvement from baseline at Cycle 13 was achieved by 37% of adults, 45% (13/29) of children by patient-report, and 47% of children by parent proxy-report. Title: Results from the Phase 1 and Phase 1 expansion cohorts of SJ901: Twelve of the 19 patients with measurable tumors achieved an objective response

