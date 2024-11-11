SpringWorks Therapeutics announces data on mirdametinib

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) announced that three abstracts from the pivotal Phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib, an investigational MEK inhibitor, in adults and children with neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas, NF1-PN, will be presented in oral and poster sessions at the 29th Annual Meeting & Education Day of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, SNP, being held November 21-24, 2024. Title: Pivotal, phase 2b ReNeu trial of mirdametinib in children and adults with neurofibromatosis type-1 associated plexiform neurofibroma : Patients achieved deep response regardless of age, sex, target PN volume, tumor location, or progression status at baseline. Title: Health-related quality-of-life in adults and children with neurofibromatosis type-1 associated plexiform neurofibroma : Clinically meaningful improvement from baseline at Cycle 13 was achieved by 37% of adults, 45% (13/29) of children by patient-report, and 47% of children by parent proxy-report. Title: Results from the Phase 1 and Phase 1 expansion cohorts of SJ901: Twelve of the 19 patients with measurable tumors achieved an objective response

