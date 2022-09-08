SpringWorks (SWTX), GSK Expand Deal to Treat Multiple Myeloma

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX expanded its existing clinical collaboration agreement with GSK GSK. The partnership is evaluating the combination of SpringWorks’ investigational oral gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, with GSK’s anti-BCMA antibody-drug conjugate, Blenrep, in patients with multiple myeloma (MM).

Per the terms of the agreement, SpringWorks will supply nirogacestat to support GSK’s global development program for Blenrep. Once the combination receives approval, SpringWorks will also make nirogacestat commercially available alongside Blenrep.

Per the terms, GSK will invest $75 million as an equity investment in SpringWorks’ common stock. SpringWorks will be eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $550 million. However, SWTX will continue to hold commercial rights over nirogacestat.

Shares of SpringWorks were up 7.2% following the news announcement. Yet, the stock has plunged 55% in the year compared with the industry’s 25.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This collaboration extends the clinical trial and supply agreement between SpringWorks and GSK in 2019. The original agreement aims to evaluate the combination of nirogacestat and Blenrep in patients with relapsed/refractory MM.

Unlike the original one, the new agreement includes developing and commercializing the nirogacestat and Blenrep combination in earlier lines of treatment for MM, including newly-diagnosed patients.

GSK will continue to fund all development costs for the combination studies undertaken. However, SpringWorks will be responsible for all costs related to the supply of nirogacestat and certain expenses related to intellectual property rights.

Nirogacestat is SpringWorks’ most advanced pipeline candidate, which is being evaluated in the phase III DeFi study to treat desmoid tumors. This May, SWTX announced top-line results from the DeFi study, achieving both its primary and secondary endpoints. Based on these data, management intends to file a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA later this year in the given indication.

Currently, SpringWorks has no marketed drugs in its portfolio. Entering into collaboration agreements will enable the company to earn milestone and royalty payments to fund the development of its pipeline candidates.

Apart from GSK, the company has also entered into a similar agreement with AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron REGN, evaluating the combination of nirogacestat and the AbbVie and Regeneron’s respective BCMA-specific antibodies for treating relapsed/refractory MM.

SpringWorks had entered into a collaboration with AbbVie last December to evaluate the combination of nirogacestat plus AbbVie’s ABBV-383 in relapsed/refractory MM. A similar agreement was entered with Regeneron to evaluate the combination of nirogacestat plus Regeneron’s REGN5458 in relapsed/refractory MM.

Similar to GSK, AbbVie and Regeneron will be responsible for funding all development costs associated with the study, except for the costs pertaining to the supply of nirogacestat.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price

SpringWorks Therapeutics price | SpringWorks Therapeutics Quote

Zacks Rank

SpringWorks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.