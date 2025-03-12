SpringWorks Shares Rise More Than 30% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX have rallied 32.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.7%. Here, we discuss the reasons for the same.

Strong Launch of SWTX's Ogsiveo & FDA Approval for Gomekli

Following the FDA nod in late 2023, Ogsiveo (nirogacestat) became the first approved product in the company’s portfolio and the first approved drug for treating desmoid tumors, a rare, aggressive tumor of the soft tissues.

The drug has witnessed rapid uptake since its launch, driven by strong commercial launches and high demand from both physicians and patients. Ogsiveo's net product revenues were $172 million in 2024.

Last month, the FDA approved SpringWorks’ MEK inhibitor, Gomekli (mirdametinib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) who have symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas (PN) not amenable to complete resection. The approval of Gomekli has diversified SWTX’s commercial portfolio. The drug is in the initial launch stage.

The strong initial uptake for Ogsiveo and the FDA’s approval for SpringWorks’ second product, Gomekli, drove the stock’s increase.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SWTX's Other Key Developments

The marketing authorization application for Ogsiveo for treating adult patients with desmoid tumors is currently under review with the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”). A potential approval in the EU is expected later in 2025.

Several additional studies on Ogsiveo, targeting different cancer indications, are currently ongoing.

Initial data from a phase II study evaluating Ogsiveo as a monotherapy in patients with recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors is expected later in the first half of 2025.

A marketing authorization application for Gomekli for the treatment of adults and children with NF1-PN has also been validated by the EMA. The company plans initial launch in the European Union in 2025, upon potential approval.

Several other early-to-mid-stage studies are currently underway evaluating Gomekli both as monotherapy and in combination therapy for treating advanced or refractory solid tumors harboring MEK1 or MEK2 mutations and other MAPK pathway aberrations.

SpringWorks is also evaluating its investigational, oral, selective pan-TEAD inhibitor, SW-682, in a phase I study for treating patients with Hippo-mutant solid tumors.

The continued demand for Ogsiveo and the successful launch of Gomekli should continue the upward momentum for SWTX stock in 2025.

