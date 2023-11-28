News & Insights

SpringWorks' non-cancerous tumor drug to be priced at $29,000 per month in US

November 28, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - SpringWorks Therapeutics' SWTX.O drug for treating adult patients with a type of rare non-cancerous soft-tissue tumor will be sold in the U.S. at a list price of $29,000 for a 30-day supply, the company said on a conference call on Tuesday.

The monotherapy branded as Ogsiveo became the first approved treatment for desmoid tumors — abnormal growths that occur in connective tissues and are associated with a high rate of recurrence — following the U.S. health regulator's nod on Monday.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns expected the drug to be priced at around $18,000 per month. TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber expected the price to be $247,000 for 12 months, which leads to the per-month price of around $20,583.

SpringWorks also expects to file a marketing application for the therapy with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the first half of 2024.

