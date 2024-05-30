News & Insights

Springwater Special Situations Navigates Nasdaq Hurdles and Board Changes

May 30, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

The latest update is out from Springwater Special Situations (SWSS).

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. is facing potential delisting from Nasdaq after failing to meet continued listing standards, including not filing its quarterly report and not paying certain fees. In an attempt to rectify these issues, the company has appealed for a hearing with the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, with no guarantee of a favorable outcome. Amidst these challenges, Nicholas Parker resigned from the company’s board, with no disagreements cited. Additionally, stockholders approved an extension amendment proposal, allowing the company more time to finalize an initial business combination. This corporate maneuvering and the associated uncertainty may significantly impact future operations and investor confidence.

