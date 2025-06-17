Springview Holdings Ltd Secures S$1.725 Million Contract for Heritage Redevelopment Project in Singapore

Springview Holdings' subsidiary secured a S$1.725 million contract for redeveloping conservation shop houses in Singapore.

Quiver AI Summary

Springview Holdings Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., has secured a S$1.725 million contract for the redevelopment of two conservation shop houses in Singapore's Blair Plain Conservation Area. This achievement highlights Springview's growing expertise in heritage-focused urban development and strengthens its reputation as a preferred partner for conservation projects. The contract, awarded by Alpha International Investment Pte Ltd, aligns with Singapore's urban redevelopment goals and aims to blend architectural preservation with modern usability, contributing to the revitalization of a historic neighborhood. CEO Zhuo Wang emphasized the project as a significant milestone that demonstrates customer trust and the company's commitment to preserving Singapore's architectural heritage, with an expected completion within 10 months.

Singapore, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (“Springview Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading designer and builder of residential and commercial properties in Singapore, today announced that its indirect wholly owned Singapore operating subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), won a major contract worth S$1.725 million for the redevelopment of two units of conservation shop houses in Singapore’s Blair Plain Conservation Area. This strategic win underscores Springview Singapore’s expanding leadership in heritage-led urban development and reinforces its position as a go-to partner for complex, conservation-driven construction projects.





The contract, awarded by Alpha International Investment Pte Ltd, significantly enhances Springview Singapore’s project portfolio and deepens its footprint in the fast-growing urban restoration and infrastructure sectors.





Blending architectural preservation with modern functionality, the project is aligned with the Singapore Urban Redevelopment Association’s conservation framework and contributes to the cultural and commercial revitalization of one of Singapore’s prized historic neighborhoods.





Zhuo Wang, CEO of Springview Holdings, noted: “Being named main contractor for this iconic redevelopment is another major milestone for Springview as we continue to execute on our growth plan. It reflects both the trust placed in our capabilities and our commitment to delivering projects that honor Singapore’s architectural legacy. We are fully committed to executing this project with precision, integrity, and respect for the site’s heritage value.”





Under the Singapore Institute of Architects’ Standard Conditions of Contract, the project is scheduled for completion within 10 calendar months. Springview will oversee all core structural works, regulatory compliance, and cross-disciplinary coordination, ensuring the site meets all requirements for Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) issuance upon handover.







About Springview Holdings Ltd







Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview’s projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.springviewggl.com/









