Springview Holdings Ltd Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Springview Holdings Ltd received a Nasdaq compliance notification due to its share price falling below $1.00.

Quiver AI Summary

Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL), a company engaged in the design and construction of residential and commercial buildings in Singapore since 2002, announced on April 25, 2025, that it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq regarding its minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). The notice was issued after the company's ordinary shares closed below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, from March 13 to April 24, 2025. While this notification does not immediately affect the trading of its shares, the company has a 180-day compliance period, until October 22, 2025, to regain compliance by achieving a bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. Should it fail to do so, it may qualify for an additional 180-day grace period under specific conditions. Springview Holdings is actively monitoring its stock price and evaluating options to meet Nasdaq requirements, reaffirming its commitment to delivering shareholder value and maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

Potential Positives

The company is actively monitoring its share price and is considering all available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirements, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolving the issue.

Springview Holdings has a Compliance Period of 180 days to regain compliance, which provides a structured timeline and opportunity to address the deficiency.

The notification from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's shares, allowing them to continue trading without interruption.

The company emphasizes its commitment to delivering value to shareholders and maintaining its Nasdaq listing, indicating a focus on long-term health and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The Company has been notified by Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, indicating potential financial distress.

The closing bid price of the Company's shares has been below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days, which may affect investor confidence.

If the Company fails to regain compliance within the 180-day compliance period, it may be at risk of being delisted from Nasdaq, which could significantly impact its stock and ability to raise capital.

FAQ

What is the compliance issue Springview Holdings is facing?

Springview Holdings is not in compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement due to its shares trading below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days.

How long is the compliance period for Springview Holdings?

The compliance period for Springview Holdings is 180 calendar days, ending on October 22, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's requirements.

What happens if Springview Holdings fails to regain compliance?

If the company fails to regain compliance within the compliance period, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period under certain conditions.

What options does Springview Holdings have to regain compliance?

The company is considering all options, which may include implementing a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

Will Springview Holdings continue to trade on Nasdaq?

Yes, Springview Holdings' shares will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “SPHL” despite the compliance notification.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Singapore, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (“Springview Holdings”, or the “Company”), a company which designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore with an operating history dating back to 2002, today announced that on April 25, 2025, it received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). It resulted from the fact that the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares was below $1.00 per share for a period of 30 consecutive business days from March 13, 2025 to April 24, 2025. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification. The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker “SPHL”.





Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until October 22, 2025 (the “Compliance Period”), to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.





In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement within 180 calendar days or by October 22, 2025, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement and will need to provide written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, which may include implementing a reverse stock split if necessary.





The Company is actively monitoring the bid price of its ordinary shares and is considering all available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s requirements. The Company remains committed to delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining its listing on Nasdaq.







About Springview Holdings Ltd







Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview’s projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one-stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website:



https://ir.springviewggl.com/









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







For more information, please contact:









Springview Holdings Ltd







Investor Relations Department





Email:



ir@springviewggl.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.