Springsteen deal shows Boss has a financial touch

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In his 1973 song “Rosalita”, Bruce Springsteen boasts that a record company just gave him a big advance. That’s never been truer. The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer is selling his catalogue of master records and publishing rights to Sony Music for $500 million, according to Billboard. It’s further proof that the industry’s dealmaking boom means glory days for artists and that overexuberant buyers will have no place left to hide.

Springsteen’s is just the latest in a thunderous road of industry deals. Warner Music bought the worldwide rights to David Bowie’s catalogue in September, and Bob Dylan sold his oeuvre of more than 600 songs last year to Universal Music for around $300 million. Meanwhile, Elton John’s former manager Merck Mercuriadis has amassed a $2.6 billion catalogue through his vehicle Hipgnosis Songs Fund, and private equity groups like Blackstone are also joining the party. The hope is that songs offer a reliable, fast-growing income stream buttressed by the success of on-demand platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Those services hand most of their revenue to rights holders and must pay out each time a song is played.

With so many hungry hearts, it’s small wonder the market is getting frothy. While it’s unclear what valuation multiple Sony is paying Springsteen, London-listed Hipgnosis offers a benchmark for publishing rights. Its catalogue is valued at about 19 times annualised net revenue, the company said on Thursday, more akin to a richly valued technology company than a media asset.

Granted, high growth justifies high valuations. But streaming may be starting to top out in the Western world. Spotify’s subscribers will increase by 14% next year and 12% the year after, using the median Refinitiv estimate, compared with growth of around 30% or more before the pandemic. Sony and others may therefore have to find other ways to squeeze more money out of their newly acquired songs, like getting them placed in advertisements or films.

Springsteen, Dylan and their fellow artists are showing that the time is right to sell. The buyers, by contrast, may find themselves in the financial badlands.

Follow @liamwardproud https://twitter.com/liamwardproud on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Musician Bruce Springsteen has sold his masters and music publishing rights to Sony Music in a deal worth about $500 million, entertainment publication Billboard reported on Dec. 15.

- The sale will give Sony ownership of Springsteen’s entire catalog, including 15-times platinum album “Born In The U.S.A” and “The River”.

- It is the latest in a string of catalog deals over the past year or so that includes the music of David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and Carole Bayer Sager.

- Warner Music bought worldwide rights to Bowie's catalog in September, and Dylan sold his back catalog of more than 600 songs in December last year to Universal Music Group at a purchase price of around $300 million, according to numerous press reports.

(Editing by Neil Unmack, Karen Kwok and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.