Springing Dividends: 3 Dividend Boosters to Watch Now

With spring now in the air, a few large-cap stocks have made recent announcements that they are upping dividends. With extensive uncertainty and turmoil surrounding the stock market recently, positive returns have been hard to come by. The S&P 500 Index has provided a total return of almost -14% in 2025 as of the Apr. 4 close. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK) has a return of -21% over that period. However, many dividend-focused funds have performed much better comparatively. Although still in the red, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD) has a total return slightly better than -7% on the year.

Furthermore, two out of the three stocks on this list have actually managed to provide a slightly positive return on the year. They also boast dividend yields greater than or equal to the S&P 500’s 1.4%. However, the last stock, a huge name in tech, has lost over a quarter of its value. However, it still is showing a willingness to increase its dividend payout despite difficult market conditions. Below are the details on these three names raising dividends. All data is as of the Apr. 4 close unless otherwise indicated.

TJX Increases Dividend by Over 10%, Plans to Vastly Increase Buyback Activity

First up is clothing retailer TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). The company announced on Mar. 31 that its Board of Directors approved a 13% increase to its next quarterly dividend. The next $0.425 per share dividend will be payable on Jun. 5 to shareholders of record on May 15. Now, the company has an indicated dividend yield of 1.4%, tied with that of the S&P 500. Impressively, TJX has managed to provide a slightly positive return of 1.4% in 2025 despite the overall market having a very difficult few months.

TJX noted its strong track record of consistently raising dividends over the last several decades. It has done so 28 times over the last 29 years. The company also plans to extensively accelerate its use of share buybacks. It spent $853 million on buybacks in 2024. In fiscal 2026, which correlates to the 2025 calendar year, TJX intends to spend between $2 billion and $2.5 billion on buybacks. These figures are equal to between 1.5% and 1.8% of the firm’s $136 billion market cap.

HVAC/R Leader With Positive 2025 Return Boosts Quarterly Dividend

Next is Watsco (NYSE: WSO). Watsco is the largest distributor of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration parts and equipment (HVAC/R) in North and South America. On Apr. 1, the company announced a significant increase to its next quarterly dividend of 11%. The next $3 per share dividend will be payable on Apr. 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Apr. 15.

The stock now has an indicated dividend yield of 2.5%. Like TJX, Watsco has also been able to provide a slightly positive return of 1.4%. In its Q4 2024 earnings press release, the company noted its strong track record of boosting its dividends. As of Jan. 31, 2025, Watsco spent nearly $424 million on dividend payouts over the previous 12 months. This represents a 21% compound annual growth rate compared to 1989 levels.

CRM Raises Dividend Moderately, but Stock Is Down Big on the Year

Last is tech giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). On Mar. 27, the company announced a 4% increase in its next quarterly dividend. The next $0.416 per share dividend will be payable on Apr. 24 to shareholders of record on Apr. 10. Now, the stock has an indicated dividend yield of just under 0.7%. In comparison to the market, tech sector, and the other two names on this list, Salesforce shares are down big in 2025. The stock has provided a total return of -28%.

Trump’s tariff announcement and the subsequent tariffs announced by China hit the stock hard. In the final two trading days of the week beginning on Mar. 31, Salesforce shares fell by over 11%. The company also didn’t do itself any favors with its recent earnings report. It beat on adjusted earnings per share (EPS), but missed on sales. However, the firm’s outlook for fiscal 2026 on both these figures disappointed compared to analyst estimates. This was one of the driving factors that led to the company’s shares falling 4% the next day.

