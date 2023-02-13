Springhouse Capital Cuts Stake in G. Willi-Food International (WILC)

Fintel reports that Springhouse Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.81MM shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (WILC). This represents 5.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.84MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in G. Willi-Food International. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WILC is 0.59%, a decrease of 9.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 1,387K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Springhouse Capital Management holds 650K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WILC by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 555K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WILC by 2.10% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 163K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 10K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 5K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

G. Willi-Food International Declares $0.32 Dividend

On November 24, 2022 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.32 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 5, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.43 per share.

At the current share price of $14.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.34%, the lowest has been 3.92%, and the highest has been 6.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=28).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

G. Willi-Food International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd, the leading importer of food products in Israel, controls categories, and supplies the Israeli consumer a wide variety of food products from the leading international brands and suppliers from all over the world. ‏In the Willi-Food's range of products, you can find canned fruits and vegetables, pickles, ‏selected bakery products, excellent quality of oils, pasta, rice, noodles, breakfast cereals, dried fruits, coffee whiteners, snacks, butter and butter spreads, quality ice creams and cheeses from all over the world. ‏The company is located in its logistic center in Yavne. ‏The company is under the control of the parent company, Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.