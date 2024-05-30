Springfield Secures Major Affordable Housing Deal

Springfield Properties PLC (GB:SPR) has released an update.

Springfield Properties PLC, a prominent Scottish housebuilder, has inked a £6.3 million deal with the Wheatley Group to construct affordable housing, with plans to commence immediately and complete by October 2025. This move builds on Springfield’s momentum from recent contract wins and is expected to significantly contribute to next year’s financials. CEO Innes Smith expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and the company’s ongoing commitment to affordable housing development.

