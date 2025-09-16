Springfield Properties Reports Higher Profit And Revenue For FY 2025

(RTTNews) - Springfield Properties plc, (SPR.L) a Scottish housebuilder, Tuesday reported annual year end results for the year 2025.

Net income was 19.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 May 2025, compared with 9.7 million pounds in 2024. Earnings per share rose to 11.86 pence from 6.36 pence a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5.3 percent to 280.6 million pounds from 266.5 million pounds, driven by strong growth in land sales, which more than doubled to 60.5 million pounds.

The board declared a total dividend of 2.0 pence per share, up from 1.0 pence last year.

SPR.L is currently trading at 94.50 GBP, up 3.50 GBP or 3.85 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

