Springer Nature H1 Adj. Operating Profit Rises; Lifts 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Springer Nature reported that first-half revenue increased 4.8% to 926 million euros, and adjusted operating profit rose 6.8% to 241 million euros, supported by a favourable revenue mix. Growth was driven by the Research segment. On an underlying basis, revenue rose by 6% and adjusted operating profit by 10%.

Alexandra Dambeck, CFO, said: "Our updated guidance reflects the strong momentum we have seen in the first half of the year and the continued strength of our portfolio. We are also making clear progress in strengthening our balance sheet, supported by robust free cash flow, which gives us the flexibility to pursue sustainable growth and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Springer Nature has raised its guidance for 2025. The company now expects revenue to be in the range of 1.93 billion to 1.96 billion euros, and adjusted operating profit between 540 million to 560 million euros.

