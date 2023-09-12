Spring Wheat Rallies on Report Day

Wheat prices ended the session higher, led by 1.3% to 1.6% gains in HRS futures. The hard red winter wheat market closed 5 ¼ to 7 ¾ cents higher with gains of up to 1%. Front month SRW futures were 2 ½ to 4 ¼ cents higher at the bell on report day. USDA left the cash average price at $7.50.

USDA’s WASDE report made no domestic changes for the full wheat S&D balance sheet, though 10 mbu of HRW exports were shifted to HRS – now 155 and 215 mbu respectively. As a whole, output was left at 1.734 bbu and carryout was maintained at 615 mbu compared to the 614 average trade guess.

World changes saw a 6 MMT lighter output. With –3 MMT for Australia, -2 for Canada, -1 MMT for each Argentina and the EU, partially offset by +1.5 MMT for Ukraine. Wheat carryout was 7 MMT tighter, mainly reflecting the production losses, though import demand also shrank 1.8 MMT from the prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.60 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.87 1/2, up 3 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.99 3/4, up 3 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.30 3/4, up 7 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.58 1/4, up 7 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.79, up 12 1/4 cents,

