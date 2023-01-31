Spring River Greater China Fund Cuts Stake in Canaan (CAN)

Fintel reports that Spring River Greater China Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 194.99MM shares of Canaan Inc. (CAN). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 25, 2022 they reported 198.33MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 133.72% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canaan is $7.14. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 133.72% from its latest reported closing price of $3.06.

The projected annual revenue for Canaan is $572MM, a decrease of 90.73%. The projected annual EPS is $1.17, a decrease of 91.22%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.76%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CAN is 0.3366%, a decrease of 21.7381%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.43% to 30,877K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 3,880,636 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,870,697 shares, representing a decrease of 102.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 46.65% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,306,390 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,173,624 shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178,752 shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 2,092,757 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178,975 shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 6.71% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 2,088,838 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151,542 shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Canaan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Canaan Creative, known simply as Canaan, is a China-based computer hardware manufacturer. Established in 2013 by N.G. Zhang, Canaan specializes in Blockchain servers and ASIC microprocessors for use in bitcoin mining.

