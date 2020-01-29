Spring Bank discontinues hepatitis drug after patient death in trial

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it has discontinued the development of its experimental drug to treat chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), following the death of a patient in a mid-stage trial.
