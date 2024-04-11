Spring and Summer Hog Futures Dropped Sharply on Wednesday

Lean hog futures were hammered lower on Wednesday, with front months down $1.37 to $3.02 and 2025 contracts down 40 to 80 cents. Nearby April was up $1.15 as it approaches expiration and needs to converge with cash. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was reported at $90.63 in the Wednesday afternoon report, down $3.14. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 83 cents higher at $87.88 on April 8.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 46 cents lower in the Wednesday PM report, at $100.25. The belly primal led the way, down $8.65, with the picnic the only other primal reported lower (-18 cents). USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 489,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 1.428 million head. That is 90,000 head above last week and a 117,849 head increase from the same week last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $91.750, up $1.150,

May 24 Hogs closed at $96.550, down $2.225

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $100.275, up $0.325,

