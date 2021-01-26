Biotech Acquisition, a blank check company formed by CRO and venture investor SPRIM targeting the biotech industry, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO Michael Shleifer, co-founder and Managing Partner of SPRIM, along with several other SPRIM executives.



Biotech Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIOTU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article SPRIM-backed SPAC Biotech Acquisition prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

