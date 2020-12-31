Biotech Acquisition Company, a blank check company formed by CRO and venture investor SPRIM targeting the biotech industry, filed on Thursday with the SEC for an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. There it would command a market value of $250 million. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant exercisable at $11.50.



The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO Michael Shleifer, co-founder and Managing Partner of SPRIM, along with several other SPRIM executives.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BIOTU. Biotech Acquisition filed confidentially on September 21, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article SPRIM-backed SPAC Biotech Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

