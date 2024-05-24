News & Insights

Stocks

Spreadex LTD Acquires Significant Stake in Thor Energy

May 24, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with Spreadex LTD acquiring a total voting rights position of 3.532800%, crossing the notification threshold on May 22, 2024. The event led to Spreadex LTD holding 11,114,310 voting rights through financial instruments, specifically through contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread bets. This financial move reflects Spreadex LTD’s strategic positioning within Thor Energy PLC’s market.

For further insights into GB:THR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.