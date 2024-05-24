Spreadex LTD Acquires Significant Stake in Thor Energy

Thor Mining (GB:THR) has released an update.

Thor Energy PLC has experienced a significant change in shareholding, with Spreadex LTD acquiring a total voting rights position of 3.532800%, crossing the notification threshold on May 22, 2024. The event led to Spreadex LTD holding 11,114,310 voting rights through financial instruments, specifically through contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread bets. This financial move reflects Spreadex LTD’s strategic positioning within Thor Energy PLC’s market.

For further insights into GB:THR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.