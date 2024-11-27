Spreadex Increases Stake in Versarien PLC

Versarien (GB:VRS) has released an update.
Versarien PLC has been notified that Spreadex LTD, a financial trading company, has increased its stake in the company to 6.08% through financial instruments. This marks a rise from a previous holding of 5.01%, indicating Spreadex’s growing interest in Versarien’s market potential. This move could attract attention from investors looking at UK small caps and dynamic market players.
