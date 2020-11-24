Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet on Vaccine Optimism

Wall Street has been on a smooth ride on vaccine optimism even though the surge in coronavirus cases made investors jittery.



This is especially true as AstraZeneca AZN revealed that its coronavirus vaccine reduced the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by an average of 70.4%, according to an interim analysis of large Phase 3 trials conducted in the United Kingdom and Brazil. Earlier this month, Moderna MRNA and Pfizer PFE reported encouraging data for their COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna’s vaccine candidate was 94.5% effective against coronavirus while Pfizer’s final Phase 3 trial revealed that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 95% effective. Additionally, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued emergency use authorization for the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN COVID-19 antibody cocktail.



The slew of developments on the vaccine front has rekindled investors’ optimism about economic recovery. While every corner of the stock market is expected to get a boost, value investing will be the biggest beneficiary (read: Bet on Quality ETFs as Vaccine Hope & Coronavirus Cases Rise).

Why Value?

The potential arrival of a coronavirus vaccine will end the pandemic crisis, keeping the economy recovery intact, and will boost consumer spending and in turn lift value stocks.



Additionally, value securities have been struggling this year given that sluggish growth and lower yields compelled investors’ flight to fast-growing stocks, especially the technology sector. As such, value stocks are cheaper than the growth ones at the current valuation. The ft.com article states that the growth stocks are up by more than 25% and have climbed 225% over the past decade. In comparison, value stocks have lost 7% in 2020 and gained only 88% in the last 10 years.



As a result, “growth stocks now trade at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 38 times — compared with the 47 times peak at the height of the dotcom bubble in 2000 — while value stocks trade a PE ratio of 17 times,” Citigroup analysts stated in a note (read: Value or Growth: Which ETFs to Play Ahead?).



Further, value investing seems more tempting given the improvement in corporate earnings growth, expectation for quicker inflation and rising bond yields. Moreover, value stocks seek to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the market and have the potential to deliver higher returns with lower volatility compared with growth and blend counterparts. Additionally, value stocks are less susceptible to trending markets and their dividend payouts offer safety in times of market turbulence.



Given this, we have presented a bunch of ETFs with a solid Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) that will likely outperform in the coming weeks.



Vanguard Value ETF VTV



This fund seeks to track the CRSP US Large Cap Value Index, charging investors 4 bps in fees and expenses. Holding 329 stocks in its basket, it has AUM of $57.7 billion.



iShares S&P 500 Value ETF IVE



With AUM of $17.5 billion, this product follows the S&P 500 Value Index, holding 387 stocks in its basket. It has an expense ratio of 0.18%.



iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF VLUE



With AUM of $8.2 billion, this ETF follows the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index, providing exposure to large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks with lower valuations based on fundamentals. It holds a basket of 149 securities and charges investors 15 bps in annual fees (read: Pandemic Surges, Stimulus Fades: ETF Strategies to Follow).



Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF SCHV



This ETF follows the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index, which includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and classified as "value" based on a number of factors. It has AUM of $7.4 billion and charges 4 bps in annual fees.



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF SPYV



This ETF tracks the S&P 500 Value Index, charging investors 4 bps in annual fees. It holds 386 stocks in its basket and has amassed $6.7 billion in its basket.



Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF MGV



This fund offers diversified exposure to the largest value stocks in the U.S. market by tracking the CRSP US Mega Cap Value Index, charging 7 bps in fees from investors. It has been able to manage assets worth $3.3 billion.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF VONV



With AUM of $3.1 billion, this ETF follows the Russell 1000 Value Index and holds stocks in its basket. The product charges investors 8 bps in annual fees.



Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF VOOV



This fund seeks to track the S&P 500 Value Index, charging investors 10 bps in fees and expenses. Holding 390 stocks in its basket, it has AUM of $1.5 billion.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vanguard Value ETF (VTV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV): ETF Research Reports



iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE): ETF Research Reports



Schwab U.S. LargeCap Value ETF (SCHV): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV): ETF Research Reports



iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.