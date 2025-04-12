$SPRB Earnings Preview: Recent $SPRB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SPRB ($SPRB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $902,700 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.

$SPRB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SPRB stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPRB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

