$SPRB Earnings Preview: Recent $SPRB Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SPRB ($SPRB) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $902,700 and earnings of -$0.21 per share.
$SPRB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $SPRB stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $420,000
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC removed 396,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,532
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 288,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,296
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 213,323 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,595
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 203,800 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,596
- UBS GROUP AG added 86,032 shares (+661784.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,133
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 77,053 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,362
$SPRB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPRB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
