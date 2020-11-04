Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.668 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SRLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that SRLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.2, the dividend yield is 16.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRLP was $16.2, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.78 and a 64.8% increase over the 52 week low of $9.83.

SRLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). SRLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports SRLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -26.36%, compared to an industry average of -6.8%.

This marks the 10th quarter that SRLP has paid the same dividend.

