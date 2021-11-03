Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.434 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -35.03% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.32, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRLP was $18.32, representing a -37.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.43 and a 22.13% increase over the 52 week low of $15.

SRLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). SRLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports SRLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -56.76%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the srlp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.