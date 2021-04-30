Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 03, 2021

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.668 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that SRLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.63, the dividend yield is 10.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRLP was $24.63, representing a -0.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.79 and a 91.97% increase over the 52 week low of $12.83.

SRLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO). SRLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SRLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .9%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRLP Dividend History page.

