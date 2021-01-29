Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.668 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SRLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SRLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRLP was $21.51, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.69 and a 118.82% increase over the 52 week low of $9.83.

SRLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). SRLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports SRLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 21.82%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

