SPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.80, changing hands as low as $83.40 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $64.48 per share, with $100.3426 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.59.

