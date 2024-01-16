SPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.75, changing hands as low as $25.23 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.65 per share, with $38.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.44.

