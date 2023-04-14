SPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.16, changing hands as low as $28.10 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 18.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.14 per share, with $48.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.43.

