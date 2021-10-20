SPR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.17, changing hands as high as $44.20 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $17.715 per share, with $53.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.07.

