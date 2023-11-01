Spousal Social Security Benefits: 3 Things All Retired Couples Should Know

Social Security can go a long way in retirement, especially if your savings are falling short. The average retiree collects around $1,800 per month in benefits, as of September 2023, but there could be a hidden benefit you're missing out on.

If you're married, you may be entitled to Social Security spousal benefits. Not everyone will qualify, and there are some tricky rules around how much you can receive. Here's everything you need to know about this special type of benefit.

1. You can receive spousal benefits even if you've never worked

To qualify for your own retirement benefits, you generally need to have worked and paid Social Security taxes for at least 10 years. But even if you've never worked at all, you can still qualify for spousal benefits.

Spousal benefits are based on your partner's work record and earnings, so to qualify, you must currently be married to someone who is entitled to either retirement or disability benefits.

If you have worked in the past but don't qualify for your own retirement benefits, you can still collect spousal Social Security. And even if you do qualify for your own benefits, you may qualify for spousal benefits -- but it could affect the size of your checks.

2. There's a limit to how much you can receive

The maximum you can receive in spousal benefits is 50% of the amount your partner is entitled to at their full retirement age (FRA). To collect this amount, you'll also need to wait until your own FRA to file. If you file early, you'll receive a reduced payment each month.

If you're entitled to your own retirement benefits, you'll only receive the higher of the two amounts. So, for instance, say you're entitled to $900 per month based on your own work history, and your spouse will receive $2,000 per month at their FRA.

In this scenario, your spousal benefit would be $1,000 per month, so that's how much you'd receive -- not $1,900 per month. If you're entitled to, say, $1,200 per month based on your own earnings, you wouldn't qualify for spousal benefits at all.

3. Divorced spouses and widow(ers) are also eligible

Spousal benefits reach beyond current married couples, and you could also be entitled to extra money each month if you're divorced or widowed.

Divorce benefits are similar to spousal benefits, except they're based on an ex-partner's work record. To qualify, your marriage must have lasted for at least 10 years, and you cannot currently be married. Like with spousal benefits, the most you can receive is 50% of your ex-spouse's full benefit amount.

Survivors benefits are a little different. In the case of widows and widowers, you can often receive your spouse's entire benefit amount after they pass. But other family members (such as children, parents, and divorced spouses) are also sometimes eligible for survivors benefits.

In those cases, the amount you'll receive will depend on factors such as your age and relation to the deceased person. If you think you could qualify for survivors benefits, then, it's best to contact your Social Security office to see how much you might collect.

Social Security can be confusing at times, but it pays to ensure you're squeezing every penny out of your benefits. By taking full advantage of spousal benefits, you could potentially boost your payments by hundreds of dollars per month.

